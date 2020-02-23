Our View | Election Is Under Way, So Don’t Miss Your Chance

By The Signal Editorial Board

The race is officially on.

Thanks to Los Angeles County’s new system of voting, it’s more convenient than ever to cast your vote in the March 3 primary and the special election for the 25th Congressional District.

That’s because the election isn’t only happening on March 3. That’s right: Even if you aren’t one of those who prefers to vote by mail, and you’d rather opt for the interactive experience of casting your vote in person, you can vote now — and you don’t have to hunt down one particular location to cast your vote.

Gone are the precinct-specific polling places, with their limited hours and ultra-specific geographic availability. Now, you can vote at any one of a number of voting centers countywide, on any day within the 11-day window leading up to March 3. To find those centers and their hours, visit lavote.net — and get out there and vote.

For your consideration, below we offer a reminder of The Signal’s endorsements for the primary and special election. Our endorsement editorial, elaborating on some of these recommendations, appeared in last Sunday’s edition.

Now go out there and be good Americans, and make your voice heard — wherever and whenever it’s most convenient.

The following are The Signal Editorial Board’s recommendations on the March 3 Primary Election ballot. We are recommending both Republican and Democratic candidates in some partisan races.

Republicans

• U.S. Representative, 25th District (Primary and Unexpired Term): Mike Garcia

• State Senate, 21st District: Scott Wilk

• State Assembly, 36th District: Tom Lackey

• State Assembly, 38th District: Suzette Martinez Valladares

Democrats

• U.S. Representative, 25th District (Primary and Unexpired Term): Christy Smith

• State Senate, 27th District: Henry Stern

• State Assembly, 38th District: Annie E. Cho

Non-Partisan Races

• Los Angeles County Supervisor, 5th District: Kathryn Barger

• Los Angeles County District Attorney: Jackie Lacey

• Judge of the Superior Court No. 76: Emily Cole

• Judge of the Superior Court No. 162: Scott Andrew Yang

Ballot Measures

• California Proposition 13, School and College Facilities Bond: No