Richard Myers | Watering Down the Medal of Freedom

Hold the phone, stop the presses, and whatever else one does when something unbelievably amazing is about to be reported. Here it is. Rush Limbaugh receives the highest medal awarded to a civilian. That’s right, Rush Limbaugh is awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Trump.

Well, why not? If you ask me to name someone more deserving, only a few thousand spring to mind.

Now I understand that Rush has cancer and I am really sorry about that but, the Medal of Freedom? Really!

Mr. Limbaugh might be considered a great American Republican spokesman but that’s about as far as it goes.

For the president to a award the honor to Mr. Limbaugh reduces the significance of the award to future recipients. Too bad.

Richard Myers

Santa Clarita