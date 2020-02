By Signal Staff

The SCVi boys soccer team defeated Pilgrim 4-3 in an Omega League tie-breaker game on Wednesday.

Elan Tassa and Ethan Sweat each scored a goal and Aaron Andrews scored two, one on a penalty kick, and assisted on another.

SCVi (5-5 overall, 5-4 Omega League) moves onto the postseason as the Omega League’s No. 3 seed.