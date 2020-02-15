Tech toys in the attic can be worth big bucks

By Kim Komando, Signal Contributing Writer

Pore through your home, and you may be grateful you never unloaded certain game consoles.

That old computer may have stored only 100 kilobytes of data, but it may fetch an astonishing price. For vintage technologies from a bygone age, they sure are hot commodities. See how much the best-sellers are going for.

Factory-sealed gaming cartridges

Because they were mass-produced back in the 1980s, most people didn’t know Nintendo cartridges would be worth much in the future.

Recently, a collector sold a copy of the original Nintendo Mega Man video game for $75,000. A rare Super Mario Bros. game was also purchased for more than $100,000.

If you have a Nintendo game sitting in your attic that’s never been opened or another gaming console, you may be in luck.

Atari games

The Atari 2600 video game system launched in 1977 and was a huge hit. It sold millions of units over the years, and you probably had one if you were growing up at the time.

The game console isn’t a rare item that fetches tons of money — unless of course, it’s still factory-sealed. And certain copies of games can bring in thousands of dollars.

The rarest game is Red Sea Crossing, and it was recently valued at more than $10,000. Most people didn’t even know it existed until it turned up at a garage sale in 2007.

You can check more than garage sales and Craigslist for collectables.

PlayStation 2

The Snow White PlayStation 2 looked a lot like the standard white classic edition, but this version has a glossy, pure white finish. There were less than 700 consoles made to be sold in each region.

If you’re lucky enough to have one on hand, now might be the time to sell. They’re going for around $1,000 on popular auction sites.

Apple Mac

Apple released the first Macintosh computer back in 1984. It happened to be the first commercially successful personal computer to feature a mouse and a graphical user interface.

If you have one that still works, you may be able to sell it for $2,000.

Apple iPhone

Most people froth over the latest iPhone, but collectors are already pursuing older models: a used 4GB iPhone with the original box recently sold on eBay for more than $1,000. Even better, an unopened 8GB iPhone 2G with a 2007 launch day bag sold for over $4,500.

iPod Classic

Apple introduced the first-generation iPod back in 2001 and it changed the way we listen to music. Who could forget that slick click wheel making it easy to navigate?

You can find iPod classics for sale online for a few hundred bucks these days. But those are just the regular, used versions. If you happen to have a special edition model in your collection, it could be worth thousands. For example, a U2 edition 30GB iPod sold for nearly $90,000 not long ago.

For information on Kim Komando on today’s digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks, visit her at Komando.com.