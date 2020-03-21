Access your City of Santa Clarita services online

By City Manager Ken Striplin

In this time of concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), federal, state and county health officials continue to make sweeping recommendations to ensure social distancing whenever possible.

Last week we took the dramatic step to suspend all non-essential City services and close all City facilities to the public.

The essential services that are STILL in operation include City Management, Santa Clarita Transit, City Communications, Streets Maintenance, Graffiti Removal, Trash Service (not provided by the City), Parks Maintenance, Urban Forestry, Traffic/Transportation, Building and Safety (on a limited basis), Parking Enforcement, Permit Center (by appointment only) and the Film Office (by appointment only).

As many of you are spending the day at home, I want to remind you that the City of Santa Clarita offers residents a number of its services online.

Typically, one of the busiest areas of City Hall is the public counter inside the Building and Safety division’s permit center on the first floor. However, a great deal of the process of applying for and obtaining a construction permit can be completed online.

The City’s Online Permit Center allows residents and contractors to apply for permits related to residential construction projects. Those just getting started with a project can also find information on how to obtain a permit, see building codes and design criteria for Santa Clarita and access a variety of forms and applications.

Visitors to the Online Permit Center can also access the City’s Permit Guide, which has a wealth of information on both residential and commercial construction.

You can access the website at santa-

clarita.com/permitcenter.

Another important amenity in our City is the Santa Clarita Public Library, with branches in Valencia, Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country.

Did you know that the library offers its patrons access to an extensive list of resources and materials online? By visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com and clicking on the “eLibrary” tab, you can browse downloadable audiobooks and eBooks and access articles, databases, magazines and more.

The City’s Resident Service Center is also a valuable resource for residents who are looking for information or need to request service from one of the City’s departments.

By visiting santa-clarita.com/RSC, you can report graffiti for quick cleanup, submit a support ticket for road issues and fallen trees and much more.

The Resident Service Center is available online or through the official City of Santa Clarita app, which can be downloaded for free in your smartphone’s app store.

The City of Santa Clarita is committed to doing everything in its power to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are in regular communication with our local organizations and community partners. For the latest updates, press releases and important resources, please visit our emergency website at SantaClarita

Emergency.com.

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.