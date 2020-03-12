Canyon cancels youth football camp to prevent virus spread

Canyon High School was scheduled to host the second weekend of their youth football camp this weekend, but the administration made the decision to postpone as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19.

“It just seems like it’s the right thing to do given what’s going on,” said Canyon football head coach Joe Maiale. “We have little kids there.”

Canyon hosted one of the camps last weekend with no issues. However, the recent uptick of coronavirus-related news and cancellation of many other sporting events prompted the school to hold off on the second weekend.

William S. Hart Union High School District did not push the decision. Canyon High School administration made the decision on its own out of a sense of responsibility to the community.

A new date for the camp has yet to be decided.