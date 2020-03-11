Dick Cesaroni | County’s Big Election Mistake

Subject: If it ain’t broke why fix it.

Just a few words about Los Angeles County’s BIG mistake on the new voting machines.

In the yester year (last year when I voted):

My voting location was a local elementary school less than a mile from my house.

I walk in at 10 a.m. and show the lady my ballot book and she pencils out my name off her list. I take one step to the left and this lady scratches my address off her list. The next person gives me a ballot.

I step over to the small cubicle and stamp my choices. I step back and place my ballot in the recording machine.

The person gives me an “I voted” sticker and I leave.

What? Ten minutes at the most? This has been the procedure for many, many elections and never a hitch.

Then along comes (someone) who wants to improve the system, convinces the Board of Supervisors to give him $300 million and he creates a monster that doesn’t work and has no one who knows how to fix the system when the hitches occur.

My advice? KISS (keep it simple, stupid).

Stop wasting the taxpayers’ money.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Where is the oversight committee?

Come on, supervisors, get your head out where there’s sunshine.

Just one taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus