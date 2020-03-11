Vikes boys volleyball sweeps Alemany; Cats come up short

The Valencia boys volleyball team earned their tenth win of the season with a three-game sweep of Alemany, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 on Wednesday.

The Vikings (10-5 overall) were led by Jake Knudsen with seven kills, Dominic Gonzalez had five kills and five blocks and Wyatt Lieby added another five kills for Valencia.

The Vikings play Calabasas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burroughs 3, West Ranch 2

The Wildcats (5-3) fell in five games, 28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 13-15 on the road to the Braves on Wednesday.

Senior outside hitter Zack Drake finished with 16 kills and senior setter Johnny Buchanan dished out 40 assists.

West Ranch travels to Saddleback Valley Christian at 6 p.m. tomorrow in a rematch of the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division 2 semifinals Wildcats loss.