Dick Cesaroni | The Great Coronavirus Rip-Of

To: All my fellow taxpayers (Republicans, Democrats, independents, etc.)

Here is the bailout just passed recently by the House of Representatives (Republicans and Democrats) and signed into law. Only 4% is paid to those we thought and were told the entire bill was intended to help; 96% went to every political constituent in the U.S. with a heavyweight lobbyist. But, it’s not enough. Wait until you see what is coming next. They got the mine, we (the taxpayers) got the shaft.

American population: 330,483,530.

Stimulus bill: $2 TRILLION (that’s 12 zeros).

Dividing the cost by every person in America is $6,051.74 (man, woman, child). On average, there are 2.63 persons in each U.S. household. That would have been a check for $15,916.07 for every household in America, on average.

Oh, wait! The final bill passed by the Senate was for $2.2 trillion, so every citizen could have received a check for $6,657 and the average household, $17,508.

Look at the amounts shown. What do they have to do with COVID-19 in the stretchiest of thinking?

What do they have to do with all the businesses that are closed and in danger of never reopening again, and what about… everything else that has happened due to the virus? The unemployed?

$300 million for migrant and refugee assistance, page 147.

$10,000 per person for student loan bailout.

$100 million to NASA (they want to get off this planet).

$10 billion to the U.S. Postal Service.

$30 million to the Endowment for the Arts.

$300 million to Public Broadcasting/NPR.

$500 million to museums and libraries. Who the hell knows how we are going to use it.

$25 million for cleaning supplies for the Capitol, page 136. OK, if they will clean out the swamp.

$7.5 million to the Smithsonian for additional salaries.

$35 million to the JFK Center for Performing Arts. Who is going to use it? Mostly for D.C. and New York City elites?

$25 million for additional salary for House of Representatives. (THIS IS THE BEST EVER!)

$315 million for State Department Diplomatic Programs (the same Deep State that keeps stalling efforts to get us out of the Mideast wars).

$90 million for the Peace Corps, page 148.

$13 million to Howard University, page 121.

Good note: $720 million to Social Security, $200 million is to help the people. The rest is for admin costs.

There are many more pork barrel items for the pols and their constituents.

Hell, we can’t even get masks or hand-sanitizing cleaners.

This pandemic may just run on into 2021 or 2022. But the politicians have voted in their favorite projects and have said to hell with the taxpayers.

This is pure Rahm Emanuel. “Don’t let a catastrophe pass without jumping on the bandwagon getting everything you want in the emotion and panic of Congress’ reaction” – or something to that effect.

Are you really sick now? Nancy Pelosi is totally responsible for this.

One tax-payer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus