Donna’s day: Make delicious crepes for meals and snacktime

A quick trip to the grocery store has taken on new meaning these days. You never know what will be in stock. Hopefully you can get the basics of milk, flour, eggs and butter for this recipe, so you and your kids can enjoy cooking up this easy, fancy-

looking recipe of French crepes.

Crepes are so versatile — they are tasty and nutritious for breakfast or a snack, or roll them up and heat briefly with leftovers or other items in your refrigerator and pantry such as goat cheese and honey, or salsa and grated Cheddar cheese.

You might want to double the batch of 12 crepes and refrigerate or freeze with wax paper between them for additional snacking and meals. Or, think dessert, and coax a tantalizing stack into a divine “crepe cake” to brighten spirits. Stack a dozen or more with whipped cream and sliced strawberries in between the layers. Top with candles and sing if there is a birthday in the house.

I’ll continue to post my easy-to-

prepare recipes using basic ingredients, crafts you can create together using stuff you have around the house, games and reading activities to keep minds sharp, and creative outdoor fun to bolster the immune system with fresh air, exercise, laughter and play.

French Crepes

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

3 eggs

2 tablespoons butter, melted plus more for cooking

To Make Batter n a medium bowl, combine flour, salt, milk, eggs and melted butter. Whisk until smooth. Or, place in a blender and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

To Cook Crepes emove batter from refrigerator. Stir. Lightly butter flat large skillet or crepe pan. Heat over medium-high heat. Pour a scant 1/4 cup batter in center of skillet and swirl batter around to form an 8-inch round crepe. Cook until underside is golden brown. (Note: Lift up corner to check color.) Using a narrow spatula, flip crepe. Cook until other side is lightly brown, about 30 seconds.

To Serve Set on a plate. Roll up with fruit or applesauce inside. Or, fold in half or quarters. Add favorite toppings or simply squeeze some fresh lemon juice and dust with confectioners’ sugar. Makes 12 eight-inch crepes.

