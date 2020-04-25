Jay Deldotto | Trump Haters Detract from Dialogue

I have been a subscriber to The Signal for most of my time living in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The main reason I subscribe is to see what is going on in the community, and follow the local high school athletics. I also get some enjoyment reading the opinion section, especially the letters to the editor. Some are entertaining, some are actually informative, but then you have those like Lois Eisenberg who really have nothing to offer other than expressing her hatred of President Donald Trump and Republicans.

She, like many of the Trump haters, does not describe something specific that he has done that makes him “so horrible.” They use vague terms like bumbling, horrible man, stupid, dictator, but never explain why he is bumbling, horrible, stupid or any more dictatorial than any other president. I will say he is “outspoken” and “opinionated” and, like other presidents, he uses the powers given to him by the Constitution. And, all politicians are opinionated. However, he pales in comparison to what Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi says and does. And, how about Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer? Then of course the four Democratic Congress members, called the “Squad of Four,” consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC; IIhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Have the haters not heard their rants and “anti-Jewish” remarks? And let’s not forget Congress member Adam Schiff, who pushed for the impeachment of President Trump using a “nothing phone call” to tie up the House for over a year knowing they would never have the president removed from office. The Democrats in Congress were so occupied with the impeachment that they got nothing of importance done during that time.

Yes, maybe Trump’s policies of helping business grow, creating jobs, protecting our borders, reducing the overly burdensome government regulations, believing in the (capitalistic) free enterprise system and being a rah, rah guy for our country is not to her or the other Trump haters’ liking. OK, I get it. Maybe bumbling, stumbling Joe Biden is the right guy for them. It will be interesting to see if the “mainstream” so-called news sources and the daytime and nighttime TV talk shows cover the miscues and utterances of Biden like they do Trump. (Especially if Joe gets elected.) Or, will they just gloss over them? Of course, most of what we used to think of as “news stations” have really just become “opinion stations,” especially cable stations such as CNN, MSNBC and FOX. Even CBS, NBC and ABC’s local and national news has become very biased. It is interesting to see the facial expressions of the news presenters when talking about Trump and the exaggerated photographs of him with either some type of angry expression or comical expression.

I guess I am not really sure what the Trump haters actually support. Don’t we all want our families, friends and community to be better off? I am not sure taking my tax money and paying attorneys to go to the border and represent people coming into the country illegally is the proper use of my taxes. Maybe Lois Eisenberg and the other Trump haters think it is. Or do they think Gov. Gavin Newsom’s taking the money from the recently passed gas tax, which was promised to fix the “roads,” and using it for the homeless, is OK? I don’t. Just put a proposition on the ballot and tell us how many billions the California governor and Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate think they want to spend on the homeless and let’s vote on it. Do the same thing for any of the “feel-good” social issues that they want to propose. If the public votes to give their money away for these causes, so be it.

What I will say to Lois Eisenberg and to the other Trump haters is, “Don’t vote for him in November!” That is your right. Give me a reason to vote for a Democrat and I would be glad to. As I have grown older and wiser, it has been very difficult to find a current Democrat who has the same values I have.

As many others have said, “I really didn’t leave the Democratic Party, it left me.”

Jay DelDotto

Valencia