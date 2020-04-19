Laura Tenney | Missing Tuesday Trivia

With all that’s taken away from life with COVID-19, our family has been disappointed to see Tuesday Trivia is gone, too, from your paper. We miss gathering at the dinner table (especially since that’s all we can do each night now) and having a family trivia night each week. Please consider bringing this positive activity back to our tense and crazy life. Thanks for your time, we love your paper!

Laura Tenney

Stevenson Ranch

Editor’s note: Thanks for reading, Laura! We have been making some temporary adjustments on regular features in The Signal in order to accommodate the heavy volume of COVID-19 coverage, but we do plan to bring Tuesday Trivia back to page A2 starting this week.