Betty Arenson | Bogus Claim in Lucero Letter

In Christopher Lucero’s April 28 letter to the editor, he declares, “Raytheon hired him (Mike Garcia) for his contacts during his years in the Navy and put him in a business development position to exploit his relations with Navy buddies now in procurement roles.” That is a monumental assertion.

Either that statement is a bold-faced lie or Mr. Lucero has access to some very sensitive and private human resource material or person at Raytheon. Which is it? The writer needs step up and share the evidence or apologize for the intentional bogus claim.

Betty Arenson

Valencia