Bob Kellar | Bob Kellar Is Voting for Mike Garcia

I just watched the candidate forum between Mike Garcia and Christy Smith. There is no question, Mike is the more prepared and qualified candidate to represent the 25th Congressional District. Isn’t it time we recognize the absolute failures of the Democratic left? We need to make sure we live by the Constitution of the United States of America. This country was made great because it is the land of opportunity, not a free ride. Our freedoms as Americans will only continue to exist if we elect leaders who understand America, its values and our heritage. With that in mind, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we elect Mike Garcia as our representative in Congress.

Bob Kellar

Santa Clarita