Donna Lee | Vote for Garcia a Vote for the Constitution

I am writing in support of Mike Garcia.

Constitution, Capitalism, Competition and Charity. These are dirty words if you’re a party-line liberal Democrat. Even dirtier words? God, Country and Family. Thankfully, Mike Garcia believes in these words and the ideals they represent for those of us who have zero faith in California’s failed Democratic “leaders.” I can’t imagine anyone more qualified to ensure our constitutional rights as Americans than Mike Garcia.

He not only swore an oath to defend the Constitution, he also followed up his oath with action. Serving 18 years in the Navy, flying the F/A-18 over some of the most dangerous countries and times in history. Imagine having the skills to make split-second decisions about his life and the lives of others. Imagine having the courage and the love he has for this country. So much so, he was willing to lay down his life for you and me. Having met Mike and his family and learning of his dedication, my family and I are casting our votes for Mike.

Mike Garcia is Santa Clarita’s REAL top-gun hero!

Donna Lee

Valencia