Donna’s Day: Bake crunchy treats for yours or your friend’s dog

Much to the disappointment of my snack-starved son, who had just bounded into the house, the note on the kitchen counter by the metal cooling rack read: “Dog Biscuits! Sorry, not for you. — Mom.”

The tempting treats may have looked and smelled like peanut-butter cookies, but they were hard as a rock, ready for our canine friends to enjoy.

Bake a batch of these crunchy dog biscuits with your kids for doggie gifts. This simple recipe goes together in minutes, and young kids will have an easy and satisfying time rolling out or patting down the pliable dough to create shapes with cute cookie cutters.

Crunchy Dog Biscuits

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup peanut butter at room temperature

1 cup whole milk

All-purpose flour for rolling the dough

Set the oven temperature to 375 F

Let one child measure and combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Another child may measure and stir the peanut butter and milk together in a smaller mixing bowl. It will take a minute or two until the mixture is smooth. Slowly pour it into the dry ingredients and stir until well-combined.

Sprinkle flour on the counter. Knead the dough a few times until it is easy to roll out into a 1/4-inch rectangle with a lightly floured rolling pin. Cut with cookie cutters in fun shapes such as a fire hydrant, bone, kitty, heart or Xs and Os, and transfer to greased (or parchment-paper-covered) cookie sheets.

Bake 20 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned. Let cool.

Tip ivide into gift bags, tie with ribbon and a tag, and deliver to neighborhood dog friends.

