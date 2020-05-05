Karla H. Edwards | Just Scare Tactics

According to Mr. Mike Garcia’s commercial, California is “on the verge,” but he doesn’t explain what that means. Perhaps he means we are on the verge of becoming the most progressive state in America. He goes on to take a page from Donald Trump’s playbook by suggesting that being on the verge means our state has a problem that only he can fix, perhaps by reducing taxes. Well, we know how that works: cuts in services and attacks on those of us with low incomes. By using fear to stir up voters, so like Trump’s “Make America Great Again,” it causes people to think there is something wrong, when in reality, America has always been great and the state of California has never needed a candidate’s scare tactics to move us forward.

Karla H. Edwards

Valencia