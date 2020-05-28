Mike DeJohn | Some Comparative Data, Please

For comparison purposes, would it be possible to show deaths and hospitalizations for heart disease, auto accidents and cancer to get a clearer picture on the impact of COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County?

Mike DeJohn

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: While the county is not providing daily breakdowns of various causes of death, as of April 23 COVID-19 had become the county’s leading cause of death, according to the Public Health Department. At the time, the county’s average number of COVID-19 deaths per day was 44. The average for the week ending May 24 was 41. Historically, on average five people in the county die from the flu each day during flu season; eight die from lung disease and emphysema each day; and 31 due to heart disease, according to Public Health.