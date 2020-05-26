Randi Kay | Bring Back the Drive-In

“The concession stand will be closing in 10 minutes.”

Ah, that phrase is music to my ears.

There are some times in life when we wish history would repeat itself. I’m not so sure about the bell bottoms I found at the bottom of a trunk I found a few years ago. However, it’s a good time for the beloved drive-in theater to make a comeback.

Nothing could make me happier.

We used to take a cooler and pack dinner and drinks. We’d get there early to get a good parking spot, listen to music and have dinner before dusk. No one cares if you’re in bare feet or pajamas.

The pandemic, social distancing and not being able to gather in numbers makes this kind of entertainment a wise investment for the foreseeable future. It looks like Santa Clarita had a drive-in near Copper Hill and Seco Canyon but it closed around 1966. What a treat it would be to head out to the closest drive in (and you can take your dog!). If there is anyone out there with some land and a healthy bank account, now is the time to make your move.

Remember, if you build it, we will come.

Randi Kay

Saugus