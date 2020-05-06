Randi Kay | Say ‘Hi’ on the Road

Taking care of our mental health is a difficult task during the stay-at-home order. We are all missing that social connection that many people need to be happy. The next time you are in your car in our community at a red light, look at the cars beside you. One of them may be our SUV! I ride around with my white, fluffy puppy Tigerlily, and she is always on the hunt to make new friends. She loves looking out the window, either standing up on her car bed or sitting on my lap (I hope no sheriff’s deputies are reading this) and we will wave to you to say “Hi.” We hope you will wave back! It only takes a few seconds to make that connection. You will make our day and we hope we will make yours, too. Don’t worry, if the light turns green, the car behind you will let you know!

Randi Kay

Saugus