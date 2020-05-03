Ron Bischof | Lucero Missed Mark in Garcia Critique

On April 28, The Signal published a meandering and obtuse letter to the editor by Christopher Lucero.

Ignoring the risible hyperbole of the title assertion, Mr. Lucero engages in a curious critique of the CARES Act small businesses rescue provisions in the universally supported bipartisan legislation.

I found the attempted appeal to hypocrisy convoluted and frankly, weird, considering both of the candidates for the California 25th Congressional District seat support the SBA (Small Business Administration) provisions of the CARES Act.

As an experienced small business real estate investor, Mike Garcia’s advocacy for small businesses in the 25th District experiencing extraordinary hardship due to government orders is welcome and decidedly not in conflict with his stated principles.

To describe such as “selective socialism” is laughably unserious.

Ron Bischof

Santa Clarita