Sandra Galuzza | We Need a Fighter Like Garcia

My family and I fully support Mike Garcia for the 25th District of California for the House of Representatives.

We have personally gotten to know Mike and find him a man of integrity, committed to our great country and driven to make positive change for our community, state and country.

Mike has proven himself in battle, defending our country and Constitution selflessly, and will bring that passion and commitment in again serving our country in the House of Representatives.

He is a strong supporter of U.S. workers and continuing to build our businesses here in the U.S.

In this unprecedented time in our history we need a fighter and leader who will take on the challenges aggressively and with purpose.

Vote for Mike Garcia for our families and future!

Sandra Guluzza

Santa Clarita