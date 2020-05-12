Ted Aquaro | Narrow Is Not Better

What’s with the new mini toilet paper? The rolls are smaller and narrower.

They were evidently designed for dainty people but not for ham-handed people like me. This is not so easy (to use) for someone like myself who not only has “ham hands” but also arthritis.

Now that we have the width issue addressed, let’s talk about the size of the rolls: They are smaller in diameter. With the reduction in size are the prices going down? I doubt it.

I would be glad to report on the price differential but toilet paper is so scarce that the price report will have to wait because I am too busy trying to locate some for my personal use.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia