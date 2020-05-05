Terri Lovell | Garcia: The Right Man for the Job

In this time of uncertainty and economic distress in our country, it is imperative that we vote for Republican Mike Garcia in the 25th District special election. Mike has spent his life and career defending and supporting America and its values and freedoms. As our representative in Congress, Mike will defend our rights, demand responsible fiscal policies, and strengthen America’s national security.

Democrat Christy Smith voted for Assembly Bill 5, which has led to the loss of thousands of jobs in California. She is not qualified to represent our district.

The Democrat Party has turned California into one of the worst states for small businesses with its high tax burdens and heavy-handed regulations. On the federal level, the Democrat Party has demonstrated it has no interest in serving or representing the American people. Let’s not send another Democrat to represent us on Capitol Hill.

Vote for Republican Mike Garcia on or before May 12.

Terri Lovell

Saugus