Up the Taste of Barbecue

A summer weekend isn’t complete until you fire up the grill, but flame-kissed steaks are just the start to an unforgettable meal that celebrates all the best of the season.

To create the perfect main dish, start with high-quality protein, like Omaha Steaks’ Private Reserve Boneless New York Strips. Thick, juicy and full of flavorful marbling, these premier steaks are meticulously aged for optimal taste and tenderness with robust, beefy flavor brought out when cooked properly on the grill.

If you’re opting for burgers, elevate your menu with flavorful accompaniments like crisp candied bacon for a menu you won’t soon forget.

Find more ideas for upgrading the grilling experience in your own backyard at OmahaSteaks.com. (Family Features)

Dry-Brined New York Strips with Grilled Brown Butter Balsamic Onions

Prep time -12 hours

Cook time 0-40 minutes

Servings

Dry Brine:

4 tablespoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon coarse ground pepper

4 (11-ounce) Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Boneless New York Strips, thawed

Butter and Balsamic:

4 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

Grilled Onions:

2 large sweet onions

4 wooden skewers, soaked

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make dry brine ombine salt and pepper; season steaks generously on all sides. Place steaks on ele­vated rack on baking sheet and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

To make butter and balsamic eat small skillet to medium high heat. Add butter and cook until butter begins to brown and smell nutty. Remove from heat and add balsamic vinegar and thyme. Set aside.

To make grilled onions eel off outer layers of onions. Slice into 1/2-inch slices. Lay onions on flat surface. Push skewers through centers of onions; two onion slices per skewer. Brush onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To cook steaks and onions ake two-zone fire on charcoal grill with coals on one side and no coals on the other.

Place onions on cool side of grill; flip and rotate every 10 minutes until golden brown, approximately 25-30 minutes. Total time will depend on how hot coals are and how close onions are to fire. When onions are golden and tender, brush with brown butter balsamic mixture.

On hot side of grill, during last 15 minutes of cook time for onions, cook steaks to desired temperature. When steaks are 5 F from desired temperature, remove from grill and let rest 5-10 minutes.

Remove onions from grill. Carefully remove onions from skewers and place in serving dish. Top with remaining brown butter balsamic mixture and serve with steaks.