Andrew Nadeau | Why Not Wait on Fireworks?

Reading this morning’s Signal (June 24), I saw that viewing of the Fourth of July fireworks won’t be allowed around the Valencia Town Center. The areas around the mall will be closed for cars and in-person viewing on the streets and the parkways.

I agree completely with the mayor’s concern that we must maintain the health and safety of our community during this pandemic. Because of the very limited viewing area, people can view via livestream. My point is that watching fireworks on a screen does not begin to compare to watching them live in person within a half-mile radius of the launch site. You can watch incredible displays on YouTube.

Why not save the fireworks until next year and put the money for other needs this year?

Andrew Nadeau

Valencia