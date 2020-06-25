Edward Strawser | Did Column Promote Violence?

I really try to ignore John Boston’s article due to his right wing diatribes, but what struck me in his latest rant (June 19) was his statement that, “I hoped you’re armed.”

Really? So the once-mighty Signal is now promoting violence? I assumed and feared that when The Signal brought back John Boston spewing his hometown, cowboy, rambling spin that this awesometown(?) newspaper was headed for the good-old boy mentality from yesteryear.

Unfortunately, my assumption was correct.

What I don’t understand is how you can allow one of your prized (columnists) to promote violence: “I hope you’re armed”???

Thanks, JB, you’ve just given permission to the white supremacy folks who live out here to “grab dem darn pistols and let ’em rip.”

Edward Strawser

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Boston was using satire to make his point and was not literally advocating violence.