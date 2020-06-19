Family Foods with a Weight Loss Focus

Losing weight and focusing on a healthful diet may lead you back to the same tried-and-true tricks, however, conventional wisdom doesn’t always pay dividends. Some eating plans may offer up new twists to help you and your family eat meals you enjoy without forgoing your health goals.

For example, “Always Eat After 7 PM,” written by Joel Marion, CISSN, NSCA-CPT, five-time best-selling e-book author and co-founder of the e-commerce supplement company BioTrust Nutrition, debunks popular diet myths and offers an easy-to-follow diet that accelerates fat-burning and allows you to indulge in your most intense cravings by eating the majority of your calories at night.

The outlined plan features a 14-day “acceleration phase” designed for rapid results, a “main phase” when you’ll learn which fat-burning foods to eat to achieve your weight loss goals and a “lifestyle phase” to keep the weight off for good.

Conventional wisdom dictates that it’s best to avoid carbs, eat an early dinner and never eat immediately before bed. However, Marion debunks the myths underlying traditional dieting with a simple, highly effective weight loss program allowing readers to enjoy social dinners without restriction, satisfy nighttime hunger with fat-burning sweet and salty pre-bedtime snacks and indulge cravings with strategically timed cheat meals.

With straightforward food lists, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes for each phase, this can be a simpler, more enjoyable way to lose weight without feeling restricted. Taken directly from the book is this recipe for Chili Loaded Baked Potatoe. More recipes, including Pot Roast Tacos with Chimichurri (shown above) and Cheesy Ground Beef Skillet, can be found in the book.

Learn more about the diet and book at joelmarion.com. (Family Features)

Chili Loaded Baked Potato

Recipe courtesy “Always

Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Servings: 6

6 sweet potatoes (8 ounces each)

nonstick cooking spray

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds ground chuck

2 yellow onions, diced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 can (15 ounces) butter beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Anaheim chile, minced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup red onion, minced

Heat oven to 400 F.

Line baking sheet or pan with parchment paper. Rinse and scrub sweet potatoes; pat dry with paper towel and pierce several times with fork or knife. Place in prepared pan. Lightly spray sweet potatoes with nonstick cooking spray and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bake 45 minutes-1 hour until tender when poked.

In pot, heat olive oil. Saute chuck until fully cooked. Drain fat and return to pot; add onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika and cayenne pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and saute until onions are soft, about 10 minutes, stirring often.

Add broth, crushed tomatoes and vinegar to pot. Increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes. Add butter beans, cilantro and chile; cook 5 minutes. Season with sea salt.

Split potatoes lengthwise; fluff flesh with fork. Top evenly with chili, yogurt, cilantro leaves and red onion.

Nutritional information per serving: 573 calories; 10 g fat; 58 g carbohydrates; 588 mg sodium; 11 g fiber; 25 g protein; 12 g sugar.