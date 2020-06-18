Jim Horton | The Price of Weak Leadership

We are tearing down statues of our history. We are deleting movies that are our history. Will we start to burn “Huckleberry Finn”? Does anyone know the history of Nazi Germany in the ’30s?

We have well-intentioned people trying to solve a problem that they don’t understand. Some people do understand and they are not being heard.

Part of the solution is to hire strong leaders. Strong leaders accomplish things. Weaklings like Eric Garcetti and Gavin Newsom exacerbate the problem. Weakness begets chaos.

Jim Horton

Valencia