Noel Masson | A Question for Rep. Garcia

Dear Rep. Mike Garcia,

Please excuse this open letter to you, but since you didn’t answer my correspondence to your office, and the public interest in this topic is high, I thought a public letter might elicit a response.

Intelligent and undecided voters, independents and centrists alike, form their opinions and cast their ballots accordingly based upon where their representatives stand on many issues. Some issues, such is the cycle of news, grab more than their fair share of attention.

One such issue recently, was the presidential tweet as quoted below.

“Buffalo protester shoved by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Seventy-five-year-old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN. I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a setup?”

Many congressmen have been asked by reporters and constituents for their comments on this tweet by the president.

I respectfully ask for yours so undecided voters can make up their minds. Your opinion matters.

Noel Masson

Canyon Country