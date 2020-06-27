Patrick Daems | ‘Defund Police’ a Poisonous Term

Megan Schneider’s letter (June 23) sounds like it is well intended. But Megan seems to ignore what impact using a term like “defunding police” has, on the people supposedly sitting to negotiate what adjustments are to be made, and on the members of our police force itself. Most police officers I know are people respecting the rights of all citizens, trying to do their best to protect, to serve. But how does one put the uniform on and go to work, thinking that the people you serve really want you to be gone? The term “defund police” is poisonous. Drop it, please.

Patrick Daems

Stevenson Ranch