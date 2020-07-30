Mike Molacek | Liberty vs. Socialism

Re: Gary Horton, commentary, July 22.

He never ceases to amaze me and the readers of The Signal’s opinion page!

The assertion that the president wanting law and order to rule our land is complete authoritarianism is ridiculous at best! It’s the blue (Democrat) states’ governors and mayors who refuse to enforce the laws and allow the Antifa-types to destroy private property and lives. Gary, we want law and order and not what’s going on in some of our cities. If they can’t stop the lawlessness, someone needs to.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci has some things to answer for taking millions of dollars to China and predicting a serious outbreak in 2017 to come in the future. To blame the president for the deaths of 140,000 Americans is totally unfair. He stopped travel from China early and all we heard from Democratic voices was he is racist for doing so. Yes, the virus did originate in China! And there are many medical professionals who disagree with Fauci and his medical decrees.

And yes, Joe Biden needs to be exposed. Socialism would rule, open borders and total government control of health care. That scares most right-thinking people. Not to mention a weaker military like under Barack Obama. Donald Trump has strengthened our military and has succeeded in cutting back government regulations and got our economy roaring and the lowest unemployment numbers in decades until the virus hit. It will roar again but not under Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the like.

Yes, vote for liberty under President Trump, not for government ruling every aspect of our lives under socialism and Joe Biden.

Mike Molacek

Santa Clarita