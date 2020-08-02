Arthur Saginian | Left: Live by the Sword, Die by the Sword

I’m not a religious person, and I don’t believe in God, but if that Judeo-Christian book called the Bible has even a shred of truth in it, liberal cities across America (like San Francisco and New York City) are going to suffer a fate the likes of Sodom and Gomorrah, which, by the way, were also liberal cities. And from the looks of it they don’t even need a wrathful and vengeful Old Testament God to punish them for their stubborn rebelliousness. They are doing it to themselves. They are trashing and burning their own cities, and their elected leaders are allowing it. “We’ll just blame it all on Trump,” they say. Well, it’s not that easy.

You don’t need to be President Donald Trump (or someone like him) to see that cities (and states) controlled by Democrats are in worse shape socially and economically than their Republican counterparts. That’s the difference between order and chaos. It’s visible, it’s measurable, and it’s noticeable. I have never seen a more self-destructive breed of people than liberals. And I don’t say that as a conservative. I say that as a person who has eyes that see.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita