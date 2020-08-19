Community: Education in brief

Jake Meyers named to dean’s list at the University of New Haven

Jake Meyers, of Canyon Country, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven, has been named to the dean’s list for spring 2020.

Meyers is working on a bachelor of science degree in forensic science.

