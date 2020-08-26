Lois Eisenberg | Protect the Border Children

President Donald Trump’s disastrous policy about the border children continues, separating the children from their parents. America saw this and knew about this and have known about this with very little action, and America hasn’t taken enough action.

There were more than 2,300 children who were incarcerated. Included were 100 toddlers under the age of 4.

These traumatized children were held in cages, begging that their parents not be deported.

In regards to the children being brought over illegally at no fault of their own, lest we forget that they are innocent children being persecuted at no fault of their own.

Children’s rights are being violated.

The families of these children are fleeing from violence, brutal gangs and poverty as anyone would do to protect their children.

Please America, take heed and protect these border children.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita