Quick and convenient City services available online

By Mayor Cameron Smyth

As residents of Santa Clarita, we know we have the personal strength and support of our community to make it through difficult times. During this coronavirus pandemic, we have been tested in unimaginably challenging ways. Yet, we continue to work to protect our loved ones and neighbors, while lessening the risk of exposure and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The sooner this is accomplished, the sooner we can return to normal.

Earlier this year, I wrote about a number of City services that are available online. These services, which include reporting streetlight outages and graffiti, requesting tree trimming, bulky item pickup and disposal, and other assistance, can be quickly and conveniently completed from the comfort of your own home.

The City’s Resident Service Center is available 24 hours a day through the City’s website and mobile app, and it has been set up to route a resident’s request directly to the staff member and department best equipped to provide service. You can get started with the Resident Service Center by visiting santa-clarita.com/RSC.

Online City services have expanded since the first Safer-At-Home order was instituted, allowing residents to complete a great deal of business without needing to drive to City Hall. Of course, City Hall is also available by appointment for many services, including Building and Safety assistance in the Permit Center.

Companies working on commercial construction projects should still visit the Permit Center at City Hall, but residents can apply for a residential permit online using the City’s eService platform. Information on applying for permits online can be found by visiting santa-clarita.com/PermitCenter.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has also expanded its offerings online and recently introduced contactless services for patrons, including the library locker system and curbside document printing. If you have a library card, you can log into your account online at SantaClaritaLibrary.com to place a hold on materials, which you can then pick up from the Valencia Library or Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library using the new storage lockers.

Every visitor to the Old Town Newhall Library can now print up to 10 pages per day for free as well. Simply visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/WiFi-

Printing to put in your printing request, then head to the library to pick up your documents when they’re ready!

In addition, the City’s Recreation and Community Services Department is continually adding new content to the Virtual Rec Center, which can be visited at santa-clarita.com/Virtual

RecCenter. From family-friendly activities and craft projects you can do at home to workout routines, the Virtual Rec Center will help keep you active and entertained.

These are just some of the many ways the City is working to ensure residents have access to vital services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For an additional list of resources available for businesses and residents impacted by the coronavirus shutdown, please visit the City’s emergency website at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

When we come together as a community and support one another, we will remain resilient and make it through this difficult and unpredictable situation.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.