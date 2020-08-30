SCV company to light building red in support of live events industry

Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast and studio installations, is among businesses taking part in a major call to action to assist the struggling live events industry amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday night, buildings, structures and residences are set to be lit in red as they participate in the Red Alert, which is set to roll across the U.S., raising awareness that the live events industry is on “red alert” for its very survival.

“The group has managed to gather incredible support for this important movement, signing on more than 30 regional directors to lead the initiative in markets nationally,” Brad Nelms, We Make Events North American director, said in a prepared statement. “This team has been so fired up and already have commitments from hundreds of incredible venues and iconic locations nationally who will show support.”

The movement, led by We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, is imploring Congress to pass the RESTART Act, or Senate Bill 3814, which would offer economic relief to the live events industry, which has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic, putting millions out of work.

In addition, the movement supports extending pandemic unemployment assistance to provide relief to those without work due to ongoing restrictions.

Through the pandemic, Illumination Dynamics has assisted the local community, loaning Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital an onsite generator for emergency backup power in case of power outage or overcrowding.

The company also was part of the city of Santa Clarita’s Hearts for Heroes campaign, lighting a large heart on the side of Henry Mayo’s new tower to thank essential workers for National Nurses Day.

The Hearts for Heroes logo is projected on the side of the new Tower of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to thank essential workers for National Nurses Day in Valencia on Wednesday, May 06, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Like most industries, our industry has been greatly affected by this tragic pandemic,” Scott Sawyer, sales and marketing executive at Illumination Dynamics, said via email, regarding participating in the Red Alert. “This is something very important to us.”

With theaters, concerts and other live events still shuttered, the entire industry continues to be impacted.

A Brookings Institute economic report estimated a loss of 2.7 million jobs, along with the loss of more than $150 billion in sales of goods and services, for creative industries nationwide, with the fine and performing arts industries expected to be hit hardest, suffering estimated losses of almost 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion in sales. These estimated losses represent 50% of all jobs in those industries and more than a quarter of all lost sales nationwide.

The Red Alert event is scheduled 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, as the Illumination Dynamics joins buildings nationwide in lighting their building, located at 21335 Needham Ranch Parkway, red.

For information about the event and lighting your building red, email [email protected]. For more information on Illumination Dynamics, visit illuminationdynamics.com.