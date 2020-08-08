Stephen Smith | A Cautionary Tale from ‘Animal Farm’

“No question now what has happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again: but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

— The last sentence from “Animal Farm”

by George Orwell

In the cautionary tale by George Orwell, the non-human creatures of Manor Farm are encouraged by the pigs to believe they are being abused by the fascist, capitalist and murderous farmer. In a violent revolution they decide they can run the farm themselves in a more equitable manner. Free of the abusive farmer, they established a long list of animal rights guided by Karl Marx’s philosophy, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

As time passes, enforced by trained attack dogs, the pigs establish themselves as the elite leadership, above the worker animals. Due to their lack of knowledge, project after project ends in disaster.

The animals who speak against the pig leadership are publicly killed or disappeared. Over time the list of animal rights becomes shorter and shorter until one remains, the sheep’s unison bleating of “Four Legs Good, Two Legs Bad” the ultimate statement of division between living creatures and mankind. Questioning the mantra (FLG, TLB) would dramatically shorten an animal’s life expectancy.

Of course, the rules and mantras never applied to the ruling elite pigs.

They began trading with the neighboring farmers for luxury items, tobacco and alcohol, which they consumed in the privacy of the Manor Farm luxury residence. Soon the Pigs became a part of the social community of human farmers. The citizens of Animal Farm became commodities used in trade and consumption, despite previous promises of protected rights and retirement programs.

The rioters and anarchists that we see burning, rioting and who are calling for the defunding of the thin blue line between safety, justice and chaos, are being directed by hard-core Marxists.

They only seek the destruction of the American system of government to be replaced by the vision of Karl Marx. When tried, the leftist dream has always resulted in failure, death, and destruction. They use destruction and division as a methodology.

Too many of our elected mayors and governors support the anarchist vision of governance with all-powerful central government — and not the limited government and individual liberty that our founders gave us.

The elected Democrats are no longer the party of John F. Kennedy. Instead, they embrace the people’s paradises of Venezuela, China, Stalinist Soviet Union, and Pol Pot’s Cambodia. On orders from their leadership who had no tolerance for diversity of thought, all these nations dripped in rivers of blood flowing from the veins of their innocent citizens.

When I recently saw the Democrat-run House Judiciary Committee’s hearing of Attorney General Barr, I was disgusted. The Spanish Inquisition paled in comparison. He was denied the opportunity of answering charges that included that he was a mass murderer, traitor and violated his oath of office. They even denied him a bathroom break. The House Democrat leadership have proven themselves guilty of all the charges they have made against AG Barr and so much more. He was denied his most basic civil rights.

The Democrats have become guilty of something much worse than the charges they are placing upon others.

I just kept thinking about the closing sentence of George Orwell with the Pigs being today’s Democrat leadership and man being the evil that is embodied by fascists and communists. They have become the corrupted that “serve a dark and angry God.” Sweeny Todd, Stephen Sondheim. The Demon Congressmen of First Street.

You need another example?

The elected Democrats are the creators and authors of institutional racism. Let us look at recent history and their corrupt relationship with the public employee unions.

The unions, such as the teacher and police unions, are sending the preponderance of their campaign donations to elect Democrats. In exchange, the Democrats have passed laws and put into place regulations that make it exceedingly difficult to fire a teacher or police officer.

The murderer of Mr. George Floyd had 18 previous charges made against him. He was not sanctioned but was made a training officer. Not being able to remove a bad-apple public employee is central to institutional racism. If you encounter a terrible teacher or a racist police officer, be sure to thank an elected Democrat.

I suggest reading “Animal Farm” before you vote. Reflect on “no question now what has happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again: but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

And remember in November.

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA and has lived and worked in the Los Angeles area his entire life. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He admits to having a bias in favor of our nation’s founding principles. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.