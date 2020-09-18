A delightful, kid friendly family dessert

Make family meals part of your home by digging into kid-friendly desserts like these Cheesecake Cupcakes with Oat and Walnut Crust, and join the Family Meals Movement, which encourages Americans to pledge to share one more family breakfast, lunch or dinner at home per week. Find tips, recipes and ways to increase your family meal frequency at familymealsmovement.org.

Cheesecake Cupcakes with Oat and Walnut Crust

Recipe courtesy of Liz Weiss on behalf of the FMI Foundation

Crust:

1/2 cup old-fashioned or quick oats

1/2 cup walnut halves or pieces

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch salt

Filling:

1 package (8 ounces) light cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 lemon, zest only

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line cupcake pan with eight paper baking cups and set aside.

To make crust: In bowl of food processor, pulse oats and walnuts until coarsely ground. Add olive oil, butter, sugar, cinnamon and salt; pulse until evenly moistened and combined.

Press 1 tablespoon of mixture firmly onto bottoms of cups. Bake 7 minutes until cooked.

To make filling: In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth and creamy. Add egg, cornstarch, lemon zest and vanilla; continue beating until well combined.

Spoon mixture evenly into muffin cups. Bake 20-22 minutes until cream cheese mixture is set. Remove from oven and cool in tins about 10 minutes. Transfer to wire rack and cool completely. Place in refrigerator and chill completely before serving or decorating with yogurt, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, mint, coconut flakes, agave, almonds and lemon zest, if desired. (Family Features)