Celebrate the ‘can dos’ in the Santa Clarita Valley

Since March, residents in the Santa Clarita Valley have consistently heard about all the things they CAN’T do, with new restrictions being put in place with each public health order that is made.

While these health and safety protocols are designed to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission, it is important that we keep in mind and focus on everything we CAN do in Santa Clarita.

By celebrating the Can Dos, we can continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while also engaging in healthy activities.

One thing you absolutely CAN do is visit each of the City’s 35 parks. Our parks offer you places to have a picnic, play catch with your kids, discover new trails or simply get out of the house for some fresh air.

The City is also launching a new City Parks Challenge, in which residents will be rewarded for visiting every park in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center recently launched a reservation system for families looking to use the recreational pool and waterslide.

Groups of up to 10 people from the same household can sign up and pay for a time slot and reserve their space to enjoy the Aquatic Center.

You can learn more and register at santa-clarita.com/Seasons by searching “Swim” in the Rec1 catalog.

You can also take in all of the amazing art, theatre and culture our City is known for — all online. Tour virtual art galleries and see paintings, sculptures and more at SantaClaritaArts.com.

The MAIN theatre continues to produce a wide range of content, including readings of plays, artist discussions, the 10 by 10 Variety Night and the You’re The Best! Community Talent Show each month.

Scavenger hunts have taken Santa Clarita by storm — and now you can get in on the action!

Check out OldTownNewhall.com to find a scavenger hunt that takes you to various businesses in Newhall and keep your eyes open for Sammy Clarita, who will be hiding throughout the City over the next few months.

While you are solving riddles and searching for Sammy, you can visit shops and restaurants and support the City’s Eat Local and Shop Local campaigns. These two Can Dos help give back to local business owners and stimulate the economy in Santa Clarita.

You can find more information about all these Santa Clarita Can Dos by visiting our new webpage at santa-clarita.com/CanDos.

There you will see more details on the 35 Parks Challenge and all of our Can Do activities.

You will also be able to get more details on new City services, such as curbside assistance at your local Santa Clarita Public Library branch and the Tote 2 Go program at your local community center.

I encourage you and your family to get out and safely celebrate the Can Dos in Santa Clarita.

