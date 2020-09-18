Dick Cesaroni | Why Lacey Is the Right Choice

Re: Election for L.A. County district attorney.

Normally I do not write letters regarding any politics, but in this case I felt that I had to share my opinion with the voters. I have known Ms. Jackie Lacey (not personally) since the mid-1980s when she was the deputy D.A. in charge of the Newhall Court D.A’s office. I have known her to be highly intelligent, loyal, very pro-law-enforcement and a very highly qualified attorney to hold the post as district attorney for L.A. County.

Mr. George Gascon, on the other hand, I know little about other than the comments from retired L.A. Police Department officers who worked with him, around or under him when he was with the LAPD. Nothing complimentary to say the least. I also know of him during his tenure in the San Francisco area. For a D.A. to leave that city in such ruin is criminal and he was the district attorney for San Francisco.

Then I look at who is supporting him. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and the leftist Democratic party. Do you want L.A. County to suffer what Portland, Seattle, Chicago and other Democratic-run cities are experiencing? Do you want the D.A.’s office to be run from Washington, D.C.?

Gascon has already alienated many deputy D.A’s by saying that, if elected, he will seek to re-sentence 229 people who received the death penalty.

He was appointed to the San Francisco office of District Attorney by the current governor of California who is on his way to destroying the state. Look at the miserable state the streets of San Francisco are in. And, Gascon was also the former chief of police of that city. Is that the type of law enforcement officer we want for L.A. County? I don’t think so.

In 2014, Gascon co-wrote Proposition 47, a ballot measure to reduce drug-related felonies to misdemeanors.

If you do not want another San Francisco, then vote to re-elect Jackie Lacey as district attorney. A vote for Lacey is a vote for good law enforcement

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus