For your Labor Day BBQ

Labor Day 2020 is finally here. It may not be what you had envisioned, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t great recipes for making delicious foods for the family.

For more recipes, visit Delish.com.

Beer Can Burgers

Yields: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 beer can kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 slices bacon

4 burger buns

4 slices tomato

4 pieces lettuce

Toppings

2 c. cubed cheddar

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced 4 slices provolone

Directions

Heat grill to medium. In a large bowl, season beef with Worcestershire and garlic powder. Roll into ½-pound balls, then place a beer can in the middle to shape into a bowl. Press beef up the sides of the beer can. Gently twist beer can to come out of burger bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Wrap two slices bacon around the bowl. If stuﬃng with cheddar and jalapeño, top with cheese and jalapeños. If stuﬃng with peppers and onions, stuﬀ with peppers and onions and top with a slice of provolone.

Grill until burger is cooked, 30 minutes for medium.

Serve on buns with lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Ranch Potatoes

Yields: 8

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 lb. baby potatoes, halved

1/4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

1/2 packet ranch seasoning kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper Ranch dressing, for drizzling

Chopped fresh chives, for garnish

Directions

Preheat grill to medium heat. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with olive oil, lemon juice, and ranch seasoning. Season with salt and pepper.

Thread potatoes on skewers and grill until tender and lightly charred, 15 minutes.

Drizzle with ranch and garnish with chives.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Corn

Yields: 10

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 c. (1 stick) Butter, softened

1 packet ranch seasoning

Freshly ground black pepper

10 ears corn

2 c. shredded Cheddar

6 slices cooked bacon, finely crumbled

freshly chopped chives

Ranch, for drizzling

Directions

Heat grill to medium high. In a small bowl, stir together butter and ranch seasoning and season with pepper. Rub ranch butter on corn.

Grill until lightly charred, 10 minutes. Top with cheddar and cover grill to melt, 2 minutes.

Top with cooked bacon and chives and drizzle with ranch.

Sticky Grilled Chicken

Yields: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 c. low-sodium soy sauce 1/2 c. balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 1/2 lb. chicken drumsticks

Vegetable oil, for grill

2 tbsp. sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, and green onions. Set aside 1/4 cup marinade.

Add chicken to a large resealable plastic bag and pour in remaining marinade. Let marinate in the fridge at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

When ready to grill, heat grill to high. Oil grates and grill chicken, basting with reserved marinade and turning every 3 to 4 minutes, until charred and cooked through, 24 to 30 minutes total.

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.

Banana Split Kebabs

Yields: 24

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 bananas, cut into 1” pieces

24 1” pieces pineapple

12 large strawberries, rinsed, dried, and halved

2 c. chocolate chips

1/2 c. peanuts, chopped

Directions

Make kebabs: Thread two pieces each banana, pineapple, and strawberry onto skewer. Repeat process to assemble 23 more skewers. Place all on parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until completely smooth.

Drizzle chocolate over fruit kebabs and top with chopped peanuts. Freeze until ready to serve.

