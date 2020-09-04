For your Labor Day BBQ

Labor Day 2020 is finally here. It may not be what you had envisioned, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t great recipes for making delicious foods for the family.
Beer Can Burgers
Yields: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 lb. ground beef
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 beer can kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 slices bacon
- 4 burger buns
- 4 slices tomato
- 4 pieces lettuce
- Toppings
- 2 c. cubed cheddar
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 onion, thinly sliced 4 slices provolone
Directions
Heat grill to medium. In a large bowl, season beef with Worcestershire and garlic powder. Roll into ½-pound balls, then place a beer can in the middle to shape into a bowl. Press beef up the sides of the beer can. Gently twist beer can to come out of burger bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Wrap two slices bacon around the bowl. If stuﬃng with cheddar and jalapeño, top with cheese and jalapeños. If stuﬃng with peppers and onions, stuﬀ with peppers and onions and top with a slice of provolone.
Grill until burger is cooked, 30 minutes for medium.
Serve on buns with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Ranch Potatoes
Yields: 8
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 lb. baby potatoes, halved
- 1/4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 1/2 packet ranch seasoning kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper Ranch dressing, for drizzling
- Chopped fresh chives, for garnish
Directions
Preheat grill to medium heat. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with olive oil, lemon juice, and ranch seasoning. Season with salt and pepper.
Thread potatoes on skewers and grill until tender and lightly charred, 15 minutes.
Drizzle with ranch and garnish with chives.
Cheddar Bacon Ranch Corn
Yields: 10
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 c. (1 stick) Butter, softened
- 1 packet ranch seasoning
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 10 ears corn
- 2 c. shredded Cheddar
- 6 slices cooked bacon, finely crumbled
- freshly chopped chives
- Ranch, for drizzling
Directions
Heat grill to medium high. In a small bowl, stir together butter and ranch seasoning and season with pepper. Rub ranch butter on corn.
Grill until lightly charred, 10 minutes. Top with cheddar and cover grill to melt, 2 minutes.
Top with cooked bacon and chives and drizzle with ranch.
Sticky Grilled Chicken
Yields: 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours 35 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 c. low-sodium soy sauce 1/2 c. balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp. honey
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 1/2 lb. chicken drumsticks
- Vegetable oil, for grill
- 2 tbsp. sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, and green onions. Set aside 1/4 cup marinade.
Add chicken to a large resealable plastic bag and pour in remaining marinade. Let marinate in the fridge at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
When ready to grill, heat grill to high. Oil grates and grill chicken, basting with reserved marinade and turning every 3 to 4 minutes, until charred and cooked through, 24 to 30 minutes total.
Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.
Banana Split Kebabs
Yields: 24
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 bananas, cut into 1” pieces
- 24 1” pieces pineapple
- 12 large strawberries, rinsed, dried, and halved
- 2 c. chocolate chips
- 1/2 c. peanuts, chopped
Directions
Make kebabs: Thread two pieces each banana, pineapple, and strawberry onto skewer. Repeat process to assemble 23 more skewers. Place all on parchment-lined baking sheet.
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until completely smooth.
Drizzle chocolate over fruit kebabs and top with chopped peanuts. Freeze until ready to serve.
