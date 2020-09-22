Judd Figatner | A Learning Opportunity

Re: Tim Whyte, “Our Valley’s New Crop of Felons?” (Sept. 5).

Santa Clarita has an excellent graffiti abatement program. A quick check of past articles in The Signal shows numerous felony arrests for graffiti. The implication that our city officials and law enforcement are showing favoritism in this case makes for a funny editorial, but it does a disservice to our community.

I am excited to see our younger citizens get involved with community affairs. Hopefully they use this opportunity to learn about Santa Clarita’s graffiti abatement and storm water runoff programs.

Judd Figatner

Valencia