Lois Eisenberg | Disappointed in Trump

I’m writing this with a very heavy heart, and a crushed soul, and a deep feeling of nausea.

My husband’s dog tags are displayed at my desk where my computer is, which makes me very proud every day that he served his country in an honorable way with dignity, ethics and knowing that morals and integrity have a rightful place in our country. This is not where America is now.

I’m disappointed in the media or anyone else for not taking Donald Trump or any of his administration to task. His sister and niece and many authors have taken him to task.

I’m appalled at what Trump (is accused of saying) about our military heroes, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” My husband, brother, brother-in-law, nephews and many good friends have all served their country honorably in the military.

Trump has failed to uphold his oath of office, as an inept president. Trump cannot understand selflessness because he is selfish. He cannot feel duty because he is disloyal. He cannot conceive courage because he is a coward.

A person of Trump’s caliber is not fit to be president. Dear God, take him to task as only you can do so he can’t cause more damage to this country.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita