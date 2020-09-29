Lynn Wright | A Sickness Among Republicans

Since becoming president, Donald Trump has been cited as making more than 20,000 false or misleading statements, and the pace of lying has accelerated during this current campaign. I know his supporters deny it, and shriek “fake news,” but it is true and they are delusional.

Of these lies, the one that sticks out in my mind is not his most egregious, his most blatant. Instead, it’s the one he has said about his father being born in Germany. He said this not once, not twice, but on at least three occasions, the last time in April 2019. It’s not true. Fred Trump was born in the United States and this fact is easily provable.

This is why the recent accusation that he called American soldiers “suckers and losers” has the ring of truth to it, and in no small part because he has denied it so vociferously. Donald Trump has said so many horrible things about so many people, and so many classes of people, the fact that he would say such horrible things about U.S. servicemen and women should not surprise any one. And his strident denials mean nothing because he is incapable of speaking the truth. Look it up. If this accusation had been leveled at any other president, and that president vociferously denied it, I would probably believe him. But like the boy who cried wolf, Trump has forfeited that courtesy.

Trump is the most despicable president in history. It is hard to imagine a more despicable man than he and the fact that he is president of the United States should be a source of great shame for all real Americans. The fact that this late into his presidency the Republican Party still backs him speaks volumes. Only after a complete thrashing at the polls can that party start to rehabilitate. I hope they do because this party is sick.

Lynn Wright

Valencia