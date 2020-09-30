Paige Weaver | Social Security Fearmongering

As is now typical in every election cycle, Democrats have begun trotting out the old saw that Republicans are hell-bent on destroying Social Security, thereby impoverishing seniors and making them eat dog food. Never mind that they cannot point to a single Republican who has even suggested decreasing benefits in any fashion.

I, at almost 80 years of age, am not at all worried about any threats posed by Republicans to my Social Security payments, although I have been hearing these same warnings for 50 years. I am worried, however, about other threats to my financial health and well-being. Taxation of my Social Security benefits, for example, was not supposed to happen according to the original law, but they are taxed now. That change was brought to us by — drum roll — Democrats.

Every year I have to worry about new and increased taxes proposed by Democrats at the local, state and federal levels. These include property taxes, gas taxes, utility fees and taxes, income taxes, and even death taxes. This does not even include Democrat desires to invade the money that we paid in to Medicare so that they can provide medical services to people who are in our country illegally. Democrats seem to have an unquenchable thirst for more and more money to fund ever bigger and bigger bureaucracies and larger and larger government, using ever more devious ways to steal money from the people who earned it.

Seniors should wake up to the real threat to their finances as well as to those of their children and grandchildren, i.e., Democrats. Even if Republicans were doing something with Social Security, which they are not, they would be pikers compared to Democrats in respect to harm done to seniors.

Paige Weaver

Valencia