Patricia Suzanne | Democrats Must Think Voters Are Stupid

Attention voters: The Democratic Party thinks you are stupid, blind or possibly so full of hate for President Donald Trump and this country that you’ll believe in anything they and their cronies in the mainstream media put forth. No matter that it’s a total falsehood or a complete about-face from what they’ve said before.

Case in point — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

After almost 100 days of unrest in Portland at the hands of left-wing agitators, some of whom have called for the “complete destruction of the United States,” Wheeler has refused to quell the violence or even jail criminal offenders. In a recent press conference, he simply said, “Join me in denouncing all violence.” Seriously, Ted?

He then launched into tired left-wing deceptions, calling Trump “racist,” “sexist,” “anti-immigrant,” etc., despite the president’s relationships, policies and proven accomplishments to the contrary. He also blamed the president for all of the violence in his city.

Not to be outdone, Joe Biden, a few days later, accused the president of “stoking violence in our cities,” calling him a “toxic presence” and other smears I won’t quote here.

So, if Trump is the cause of this turmoil, why is all the destruction happening in Democrat-run cities where mayors refuse federal assistance to suppress rioting, looting, arson and brutality? And why was not a SINGLE word uttered about this chaos during the Democratic National Convention? And Dems are hoping you’ll forget the Kamala Harris tweet back in June, wherein she encouraged an effort to raise bail money for arrested Minneapolis rioters. Lovely.

Left-wing news outlets CNN and MSNBC have been virtually mute about the mayhem. It seems they turn off their cameras when night falls or bury footage of angry mobs. After all, “mostly peaceful” protesters don’t blind police officers with high-intensity lasers, beat up people carrying American flags, throw bricks and Molotov cocktails, break windows to steal merchandise, or burn down businesses in their own neighborhoods.

But there’s been a recent shift in their news coverage. They’ve decided to show the destruction…and blame it on Donald Trump.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, after ignoring or excusing almost 100 days of violence in Portland, decided to speak up after a shooting death there last weekend. Scarborough tweeted, “If they can’t control their streets and keep their citizens safe from agitators and anarchists, then call in the National Guard. This has to stop now.”

Why the change of perspective, Joe? The answer — a shift in the polls. Independent voters, it seems, agree with President Trump’s law-and-order stance.

CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are turning anti-riot, too — not because they care about American citizens or small businesses, but because all this violence is polling bad for “their” party. Said Cuomo, “I think it probably represents the biggest threat to the Democratic cause.” Could you be any more transparent, Chris?

Every major leftist movement throughout history has been totalitarian by nature.

Today’s Democrats reveal their totalitarian proclivities by favoring big government programs – “Medicare for All,” welfare expansion, suffocating regulation, higher taxes, the “Green New Deal,” etc. Individual liberty be damned – it’s all about the “collective.”

Democrats also express their authoritarian leanings when they shout down conservative speakers on college campuses and verbally assault (and even physically attack) conservatives in public spaces. For leftists, there is no debate of ideas because they quash intellectual challenge with brute force just as all autocrats just watch the videos of Black Lives Matter supporters assaulting Republicans simply walking down the street after the RNC: http://bit.ly/FrighteningAttacks.

Sad to say that a certain segment of the American populace, to guide their voting decisions, will turn on ABC’s “The View” (no, I’m not kidding) or take advice from their favorite celebrities or even professional athletes. Of course, what they will hear is emotion rather than facts, information that will likely be not only incendiary and unreliable, but also deliberately dishonest.

Are you on the fence about the presidential race? Here’s a quick question:

What do the following groups have in common? Antifa, Democratic Socialists of America, gun confiscation advocates, the Deep State swamp, social media giants actively censoring conservative voices, Black Lives Matter Global Network (a Marxist organization), Hollywood elites, open borders activists, and the Chinese Communist Party.

Answer: They all support the Biden/Harris ticket.

If these groups don’t reflect the America YOU WANT, then it’s time to vote for conservative candidates up and down the ballot. As the billboard on Railroad Avenue reads, “Had Enough? Vote Republican.” (Look for it right next to the Saugus Cafe.)

And when your ballot arrives in the mail, ignore the deceitful slick mailers you’ll undoubtedly receive. Instead seek out an official Republican voting guide for all candidates up and down the ballot, plus judges and propositions. Contact the SCV GOP: https://scvgop.net/contact-us.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She was born and raised in the once Golden State of California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.