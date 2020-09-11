Richard Myers | Who Do You Trust?

As we get closer to the coming election I am trying to keep a clear head and I have to admit that with so much information coming from so many sources, it’s not easy. There are so many things to consider: Who did what in the past? Will their stance be the same in the future? Are my sources reliable? What is their position on trade, education, crime, and on and on? So many things for an informed voter to consider.

There are those who would advise you how to vote. I am not one of them but I will tell you what I’ve decided for myself and you can take it from there. As I get ready to mark my ballot, I am going to ask myself one question: Which one of the two men would I most trust to babysit my child?

Richard Myers

Valencia