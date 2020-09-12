Richard Smykle | Inciting, Rather than Supporting

Re: Letters, Phyllis McKenna, Sept. 1, “The Shakedown of Santa Clarita.”

The right of peaceful protests was encouraged by our founding fathers. Because of some police brutality, many people of all colors have said enough and are demonstrating their First Amendments rights. I find it very sad when we had peaceful demonstrations earlier this year that the city overreacted, with business boarding up their property, sheriff’s deputies on top of their station with rifles and a City Council calling for National Guard backup.

I am fed up with the overreactions that seem to incite rather support peaceful demonstrations.

Richard Smykle

Valencia