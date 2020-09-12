Stephen Smith | 38th District, I’m Ready to Start Celebrating

Politics always boils down to issues that are macro versus micro. Call it local versus national. Somehow, according to Joe Biden and the Democrat talking heads, President Donald Trump has so much influence on all aspects of our existence it borders on the Divine. They charge that the violent unrest of Marxist Black Lives Matter anarchists is caused by President Trump and not by the systemic racist and divisive policies of Democrats.

According to Sen. Kamala Harris, the president will be responsible for getting a COVID-19 vaccine approved and distributed prior to the election and she implied that it would be unsafe. She must think he really is amazing. The Democrats who have been the source of division for 11 years now claim that their failures are really Trump’s.

The talking heads of the Democratic Party now claim that Trump has made 20,000 lies. It’s time to add one more lie to the long list that candidate Biden has been making since he came out of the cellar.

Frankly, I have yet to hear truth from his lips, despite his trying to repeat that little electronic voice he hears in his ear or sees on the teleprompter. I am disgusted, so I am going to change the subject.

They say that all politics begins at home, so let us look to the micro.

The people of the Santa Clarita Valley who vote in Assembly District 38 have cause to celebrate. In November, even with ballot harvesting and voter fraud on mail-in ballots, the winner will be a Republican woman. I am ready to start celebrating.

Further, the winner will be a person of Hispanic heritage or a naturalized citizen immigrant who had to learn English after moving to District 38. Talk about Republican diversity.

The candidates, Suzette Valladares and Lucie Lapointe Volotzky, are both parents and involved in their community. I have spoken with both and know they would be truer to traditional Western Civilization values and the Constitution than any Democrat currently running for office, so I wish both well.

Suzette has a background with nonprofits and has successfully aligned herself with the traditional California Republican power structure. She has also proved herself to be an active campaigner.

The problem is that in Sacramento they will be on the short stick of the Democrat supermajority. That means that their votes will not matter. Going along to get along becomes a temptation.

Therefore, I will support the candidate who will, against all odds, fight for and promote the issues that are most important to me without consideration for what the other legislators think or how it may affect her political career. For me there is only one issue and that is school choice.

Nearly all the problems we are seeing around the country go back to our failing to give the rising generations the tools and knowledge they need to manage their own affairs and those of their communities. They are graduating with poor skills in reading, writing and math. They have not been taught Americanism and traditional civics.

In fact, they are being taught to hate America with its ideas of limited government, freedom and a free-market economy. They are embracing the Marx-Engels dialectic. They parrot thinking that socialism is good, America is bad, and we are all going to die in 12 years from global warming. They are ignorant of the suffering, death and intolerance caused by enacting the leftist-progressive policies that are being advocated by their educators and the mainstream media.

The only answer is to take control over where our precious K-12 students attend school. Take it away from government and give funding to parents they can use to enroll their children in the private, charter, parochial or even public school of their choice. The free market will correct the sins of the past.

Learn about school choice at californiaschoolchoice.org. The California School Choice Foundation is dedicated to that idea. I am a volunteer for CSCF.

Santa Clarita is blessed, however. Many students around the state are trapped in failing schools by their ZIP code and families cannot afford to move their precious children to superior private education or home school. School choice is the only issue that is majority supported by all ethnic, social and economic groups.

Lucie Lapointe Volotzky has been a self-supporting, fiercely independent furniture store owner ever since she first immigrated to our community. She is a fighter and her running for office is not a career move.

Like many immigrants, she is deeply concerned about the direction our country has taken. I know that she will fight to promote school choice. She lives the free market. She will stand up for our children’s future. We need more Lucies.

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA and has lived and worked in the Los Angeles area his entire life. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.